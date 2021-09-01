Google tipped to launch Pixel 6, 6 Pro in October-end

Last month, Google unveiled the mid-range Pixel 5a (with 5G). Now, reports are coming that the search engine giant has fixed the launch date for the company's premium Pixel 6, 6 Pro series.

Jon Prosser, renowned for his accurate predictions on unreleased Apple products, has apparently made some friends inside Google. If his sources are to be believed, Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will make their debut on October 28, not September 13, as previously rumoured.

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro: What we know so far

Google has already teased how the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro look and also officially confirmed that they will come with an in-house built Tensor chipset.

Google silicon is capable of processing Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the device.

The company also noted that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple-camera module, which will also house a Telephoto lens, a first for any Pixel series mobile. It will support 4x optical zoom as well.

Furthermore, Google Pixel 6 series will have several layers of hardware security, most secured compared to any phone in the market.

As for the other hardware features, Google asked fans to wait for the official launch in late 2021. However, several details have surfaced online.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.71-inch Plastic OLED display, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.



The new Pixel 6 series. Credit: Google



It will boast a triple-camera module-- 50MP (Wide) primary sensor with 48MP (Telephoto lens) and 12MP (Ultra-wide) sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it will house a 12MP snapper.

The standard Pixel 6 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,614mAh battery with fast charger support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it is expected to come dual camera module on the back-- main 50MP (Wide) with 12MP (Ultra-wide) sensors. On the front, it will house an 8MP snapper.

