HP introduces Envy series laptops for creativity

The market of powerful personal computers, whether for gaming or creative people, is seeing more popularity. And with powerful processing and graphics capabilities, they are suitable for the likes of gaming, video work or other tasks like vlogging and photo editing.

Close on the heels of their new gaming range, Hewlett-Packard’s latest Envy 15 laptop is targeted at the creator and features up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q design and up to 16GB of DDR4 Memory. For digital creations, the line features a 4K OLED VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio with 400 nits brightness.

Other new products are the HP Envy 13, HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create. The Envy 15 range begins at Rs 119,999, the Envy 13 begins at Rs 79,999, while the ZBook Studio and ZBook Create begin at Rs 177,000.

Asked if the gap between gaming and creative use laptops is thinning, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market, said: “It starts from basically what they use it for. When you game, you demand a certain level of output. For that you need a powerful CPU. On the whole, they are similar but there are nuances to it which might not be that critical on a gaming PC but start to become more critical on a creator PC.

“Even though colour gamut is important in gaming, it is much more of a deal-breaker on the creative side. It depends on the creator. If you are into visual arts, then it is an important thing. It depends on which portion of the business you look at,” he added.

“On the whole, there are similarities and that is why you see the form factors and just the nuances of how big and heavy a gaming laptop can go versus the creative side there is a different type of balance. Overall, the performance might look similar but there are nuances that are very different which comes from which type of creator, what you are into and what you are trying to get out of it,” he stated.