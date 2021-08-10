HP launches new Envy range of laptops

HP on Tuesday announced the new Envy portfolio to cater to the evolving demands of today's content creators. The new portfolio, comprising Envy 14 and Envy 15 notebooks, will be available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999and Natural Silver colour at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999 respectively.

According to HP’s Creative Consumer Insights study, it has been revealed that 74 per cent of PC users, especially millennials and Gen Z, are more serious about creating. They expect products and solutions to be as quick and smooth as possible, with access to information that interlinks work and play. With the new Envy notebooks, HP addresses the requirements of a blended work environment by delivering compact, lightweight PCs with pristine video and audio capabilities that offers creators the ability to create wherever they are.

To help these aspiring creators achieve their dreams, HP is launching an exclusive network called 'HP Creators' Garage'. This community, with an ethos based on HP's Garage legacy, provides budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India, collaborate, and share their skills with other creators.

Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India market, said: “Today’s generation is inspired to create its own future. With a strong legacy of delivering insights-based innovations, we, at HP, want to help power the dreams of creators with the right technology and community support. Towards this, HP’s new Envy portfolio allows these creators to express themselves and the launch of an exclusive network 'HP Creators' Garage’, offers them a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, collaborate and learn new skills from the leading creators of India.”

The HP Envy Portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. The HP Envy notebooks are sleek personal creative studios, well-suited for a diverse range of creative consumers like photographers, designers, videographers, music composers or illustrators. Their pro-grade performance features with enhanced thermal design and long battery life will help creators on the go, the company said.

“We are constantly working, learning, and playing while on the move – not only from office or school to home but also within these spaces. Creativity should not be encumbered by our movement or the limitations of the places we are in,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, (Personal Systems), HP India market. “HP is delivering breakthrough experiences with the Envy 14 – with smart, high-performing features that bring new freedom to creation and expression”, he added.

HP Envy 14

For creative self-starters in the gig economy, the HP Envy 14 is built with an immersive 14” display that delivers precise colours offering users a bigger canvas to work on. It provides a 16:10 display that offers 11 per cent greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop.

HP Envy 14 features colour calibration and Delta E<2 colour accuracy, so users can view their creations with greater accuracy, with 100 per cent sRGB color gamut.

The HP Envy 14 offers users with easy access to customise display settings depending on the creative scenario.

The HP Envy 14 is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics.

The HP Envy 14 has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes to keep the PC cool. The HP Envy 14 is equipped with optimum power upto 16.5 hours of battery life and protects battery health with adaptive battery optimiser.

The HP Dynamic Power in the HP Envy 14 allocates power between the CPU and GPU for the optimal creator workflow.

The HP Envy 14 is built with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang and Olufsen.

After powering up, one can connect to up to three external displays and transfer huge files in a snap with Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C offering upto 4x the throughput with a 40Gbps signaling rate.

HP Envy 14 is optimised with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more.

The HP Envy 14 facilitates collaboration by offering HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices.

HP Envy 14 is equipped with an AI Noise Removal to block out background noise so users can record videos, conduct meetings and calls or host virtual events hassle-free.

Concerns such as PC webcam hacks and virtual meeting anxieties have raised the bar for technology providers to approach privacy and security with intentional design.

The HP Envy 14 offers security features for creators including:

A physical, digitally controlled camera shutter that allows users to turn their cameras off or know at a glance if their cameras are on, preventing hacking concerns.

Dedicated buttons to switch microphones on/ off easily, so users do not have to worry about people listening in to their conversations.

Secure and easy log in with a fingerprint reader for additional protection to keep content confidential.

The HP Envy 15 brings a minimalist design, with a sophisticated aluminium chassis and diamond-cut design, powerful software and hardware features provide the content creators with an unparalleled experience of versatility and mobility. It is made with a 15.6” display that ensures prograde performance. The HP Envy 15 is built with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVidia GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ). It also offers gaming-class thermals to power through intensive workloads.

The HP Envy Portfolio is equipped with optimum power upto16.5 hours of battery life and is optimized with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more. The Portfolio also facilitates collaboration by offering HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices.

