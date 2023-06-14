Infinix Note 30 5G with bypass charging tech unveiled

Infinix on Wednesday (June 14) unveiled the new mid-range smartphone Note 30 5G in India.

As noted in the headline, the USP of the new Note 30 5G phone is the bypass charging tech. With the combination of hardware and software optimization, the power during the charging is directly channeled to the motherboard, reducing battery strain and minimizing overheating when playing graphics-rich games. This way, the tech can reduce up to 7-degree Celsius while charging the phone.

Add to that, it boasts Power E-IQ AI intelligent night charging feature. It enables the phone to observe the phone usage pattern and ensure the phone is fully charged just before the user usually takes the power plug off in the morning. The device also comes with multiple charging protections from overcharging, extreme temperatures, unstable voltages, and automatic power-off situations.

The new Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch full HD+(2460×1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 580 nits brightness. It comes with a NEG Glass shield, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).

Inside, it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based XOS 13 OS, 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2TB), Triple-camera module-- main 108MP (with 1/1.6-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75) + 2MP depth sensor + AI camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, a 16MP (f/2.0) camera from the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

The new Infinix Note 30 5G comes in three colours-- Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold. It is available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively on Flipkart from June 14 onwards.

Infinix Note 30 5G vs competitors

It will be up against the Redmi Note 12, and Samsung Galaxy M14, among others.

