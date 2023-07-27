Instant messaging app Slack faces service outage around the world

Slack, a popular instant messaging platform for work, is facing service outages around the world.

Several people took to social media platforms such as Twitter to complain about not being able to message their colleagues.

As per the Downdetector, Slack is down in several global regions spread across North America, Europe, and Asia including India.

So far, Slack has not responded to the complaints yet.

While many complained of not being able to work due to Slack outage, others cheered as they could take a break from work.

Here are some of the comments on Slack posted on Twitter:

This is not a drill. Slack is down. pic.twitter.com/GzbBzaGNV8 — Susana Martin (@Sux_Martin) July 27, 2023

Slack down. I guess weekend starts early this week 🍺🥳 pic.twitter.com/T3SdSGYuCL — Philipp @ ecosio (@ecosioHQ) July 27, 2023

running your entire tech department over #slack then slack goes down be like: pic.twitter.com/cELxIEb1Ew — Yousuf (@_YousufSohail) July 27, 2023