Instant messaging app Slack faces service outage around the world

Messaging app Slack faces global service outage

Several people around the world are complaining that they are not able send messages to their colleagues.

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:34 ist
Slack app on an iPhone. Credit: DH Photo

Slack, a popular instant messaging platform for work, is facing service outages around the world.

Several people took to social media platforms such as Twitter to complain about not being able to message their colleagues.

As per the Downdetector, Slack is down in several global regions spread across North America, Europe, and Asia including India.

So far, Slack has not responded to the complaints yet.

While many complained of not being able to work due to Slack outage, others cheered as they could take a break from work.

Here are some of the comments on Slack posted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DH Tech
Technology News
Slack
Service Outage

