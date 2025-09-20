<p>Bengaluru: Prices of Nandini ghee, butter, paneer, and a few other products will come down from September 22, as the central government has cut down the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on these products.</p><p>According to officials from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the price of one litre of Nandini ghee will come down from Rs 650 to Rs 610. </p><p>Similarly, the price of 500 gm unsalted butter will come down from Rs 305 to Rs 286 and that of 1 kg paneer will come down from Rs 425 to Rs 408. The price of packaged drinking water is also expected to drop from Rs 20 to Rs 18 for one litre.</p>.Amul cuts prices of 700 product packs, ghee to be cheaper by Rs 40/litre from Sep 22.<p>Prices of many other products including a variety of ice creams, cookies, cakes, and muffins are also set to come down owing to the slash in GST.</p>.<p>According to a press release by KMF, the GST on ghee, butter, cheese and crunchy snacks has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The GST on cookies, chocolates, ice creams, instant mixes, and packaged drinking water has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. </p><p>Now, no GST is levied on Paneer and Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk products as against 5 per cent GST levied earlier.</p>