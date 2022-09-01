Meta takes action against 2.7 crore Facebook, Instagram posts in India

Social media major Meta had taken action against 2.7 crore on Facebook and Instagram in July, the company said in its monthly transparency report on Wednesday.

The company took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram to comply with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

On Facebook, action against 1.73 crore spam content was taken. It was followed by 27 lakh post related to "adult nudity and sexual activity" and 23 lakh "violent and graphic content" related content.

Meta on its own identified 9.98 lakh "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism" related content and finally it took action against 99.8 per cent of the posts that were identified.

Also Read | Twitter launches Twitter Circle for closed friends

On Instagram, Meta found most of the content were in violation to its policy on "suicide and self injury" content followed by "adult nudity and sexual activity" and "violent and graphic content" related post, according to the report.

The company received 626 complaints from individuals on Facebook and 1,033 complaint for Instagram posts.

"Between 1st and 31st July, we received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 per cent of these 626 reports. Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases," the report said.

One hundred and eight-five individuals complained about their accounts being hacked followed by "lost access to a page or group" they used to manage.

Meta reviewed other 23 reports and took action on 9 while no action was taken against 14 reports as it may have found non-violative of its policies.

Similarly in the case of individual complaints on Instagram, Meta provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 945 cases.

Also Read | Truecaller brings new iOS app for iPhones

A total of 705 individuals complaint about their fake profiles on the Instagram and action against 639 of them was taken by Meta.

Also, 715 Instagram users complaint about their account being hacked and action was taken on 167 complaints.

"Of the other 88 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 35 reports in total," the report said.

Meta did not take action against the remaining 53 reports on Instagram as it may have found non-violative of its policy benchmarks.