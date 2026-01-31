Today's Horoscope – February 1, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 January 2026, 18:38 IST
March 21 - April 20
Communication glitches and surprises will gradually resolve. Don’t hesitate to seek help — you have more support around you than you realise. Consider volunteering or doing a good deed today.
Colour: Blue
Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Your connections abroad and legal matters take a positive turn. Consider embarking on an adventurous journey or engaging in activities that stimulate your mind. Work collaboratively to overcome challenges.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Find a serene space for focused work and avoid unnecessary expenditures. Embrace support from your family and don’t underestimate the power of teamwork. New perspectives will lead to breakthroughs.
Colour: Mango
Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Stay grounded and pragmatic in financial decisions. Stick to your budget and avoid unnecessary expenses. Your calmness under pressure will earn respect at work.
Colour: Tan
Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Family matters need your attention today. Stay patient and understanding, especially with elders. Home improvements and reorganisation will bring harmony.
Colour: Ash
Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Stay humble despite recent successes. Avoid overindulgence and focus on your physical and mental well-being. Moderation and self-care are key.
Colour: Burgundy
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Advice from a mature person will help you feel at ease after recent drama. Offer support to old friends or relatives facing tough times.
Colour: Brown
Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Uncertainty clouds your relationship. A casual connection could turn meaningful. Someone may be harder to forget than expected.
Colour: Green
Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Your unique approach has caught the attention of someone influential. Don’t take co-workers’ comments personally. An older loved one may need support.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Your dedication to a project could bring surprising rewards. Sharing dreams with a close friend may reveal common goals. Find peace in simple, timeless moments.
Colour: Slate-grey
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Embrace the unconventional — it may lead to delightful discoveries. Quiet reflection can spark innovative ideas. New communities may bring unexpected connections.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Dreams can guide you if you listen. Creative expression will be healing. Lending a compassionate ear to someone could deeply enrich your spirit.
Colour: Peach
Number: 2
Amara Ramdev