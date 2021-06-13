Microsoft to end support for Windows 10 in 2025: What can you expect from the next OS?

Microsoft updated its Windows 10 Home and Pro life-cycle policy to change support dates for what is Redmond-based company’s most popular product, the Windows 10 operating system. According to the latest policy update, the OS will be retired on October 14, 2025.

This means your copy of Windows 10 will not get any feature or security updates after October 2025, much like what happened to previous Windows operating systems such as Windows 7 and Windows XP.

So, what’s next?

A Microsoft event is set to take place on June 24, 8.30 pm. According to the event listing, it is set to show consumers a path for the Windows OS, which could be the launch of a new generation of the OS.

CEO Satya Nadella confirmed at the Microsoft Build 2021 event that he was excited about the next generation of Windows, which will be the most significant of the last 10 years.

Though the nomenclature of the next generation is yet to be finalised, many place their bets on it being called Windows 11.

Interestingly, when Windows 10 was launched, it was said to be the last operating system Microsoft would ever make and the OS would receive constant upgrades to keep up with the times. This is called the Windows-as-a-service model and not a product like the previous generations of the OS.

What can you expect with next-generation Windows?

We can expect Microsoft to follow the same lines as Apple and Google to come up with a new operating system product every year with minor changes, new names of the OS and a set of fresh features.

Another expectation is that the new OS would be much more suited towards ARM processors, a type of chip architecture that is used in mobile devices. Though the current version of Windows was tweaked to support ARM architecture, there is a likelihood of a fresh OS purpose-built for the same to be announced.

To add to this, regular updates such as a new user interface, iconography and features can be expected.

Nadella said at Build 2021 that Microsoft was working on a new Windows App Store that would be a more developer and creator-friendly ecosystem. This is also likely to be debuted.

