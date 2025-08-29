Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange alert

In Kalaburagi district, the overnight heavy rains reportedly destroyed large quantities of the niger (oilseed) crop, causing significant losses to farmers.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 08:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 08:39 IST
India NewsIMDKarnataka NewsDakshina KannadaKalaburagiChikkamagaluruUttara KannadaUdupi DistrictRaichurorange alertBidarHeavy rainfallPDO

Follow us on :

Follow Us