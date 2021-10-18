Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone series launched in India

As advertised, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone series in India.

Tailor-made for outdoor junkies, Nokia XR20 comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H military-standard certifications. The device can operate in varying degrees of temperature ranging from 55-degree to -20 degrees celsius.

Also, it can survive accidental fall up to 1.5m (around five feet) drop and also work even after submerged underwater up to depths of five feet for close to 30 minutes.

Nokia XR20 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) display and supports wet hands and glove touch inputs, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, which is said to be the highest-rated screen protector for an Android phone. The display also supports peak brightness up to 500 nits.

Inside, it features an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 512GB), 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired charging, and 15W Qi wireless charging, and dual-camera module -- 48MP (ƒ/1.79, ZEISS Optics) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, OZO Audio support. On the front, it houses an 8MP(f/2.0) snapper.



Nokia XR20 series. Credit: HMD Global



Also, HMD Global has assured that Nokia XR20, which runs Android 11 out-of-the-box, will get three major Android OS updates and an additional year of security firmware support.

Nokia XR20 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) comes in two colours-- Ultra Blue and Granite options--for Rs 46, 999. Consumers can pre-order the device from October 20 onwards and will be available for purchase from October 30 onwards.

Customers who pre-book the device can avail free gifts such as a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3599, and one-year screen-protection plan.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.