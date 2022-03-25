OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India next week

Due to the global chipset and components shortage, OnePlus had to skip the launch of the OnePlus 9T Pro series premium phone in late 2021. Now, the company is bringing the OnePlus 10 Pro to global markets next week.

OnePlus took to Twitter to announce that the company will be hosting the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event on March 31 at 7:30 pm IST.

OnePlus 10 Pro was originally unveiled way back in January but has been available only in China. Next week, it will be released in select global markets including the US and India.

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED (LTPO 2.0) with support for adaptive 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1300 nits. The display also comes with an and the device supports dual SIM slots.



OnePlus 10 Pro series. Credit: OnePlus India



It features in-screen fingerprint sensor, 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR5, 128/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 OS (in China) and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module with a second-generation Hasselblad system— main 48MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX789 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide (1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor) + 8MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture, OIS 3.3x optical zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) snapper for selfies.

Besides the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has revealed that it will also be introducing Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones on coming Thursday.

Must read | OnePlus Buds Pro: An audiophile’s delight

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.