OnePlus launches Buds Pro with adaptive noise cancellation 

OnePlus has launched its first smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. Priced at Rs 9,990, the new premium TWS earbuds feature adaptive noise cancellation with three different modes, superior call quality, OnePlus’ lightning-fast Warp Charge and an extended battery experience.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available for purchase from August 26.

The company said that the OnePlus Buds Pro has crisp treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals thanks to two 11 mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus Buds Pro features the OnePlus Audio ID, a carefully calibrated sound profile that customises each piece of music based on user-specific sound sensitivities. The OnePlus Buds Pro features a smart ANC noise cancellation system that intelligently drowns out undesired sound frequencies in real time.



Aside from great sound, the OnePlus Buds Pro provides a battery life of up to 38 hours on a full charge along with the charging case and 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of Warp Charge.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is also compatible with third-party Qi-certified wireless chargers.



The earbuds feature both glossy and matte textures and the ergonomic design ensures a secure comfortable wearing experience for everyone. The true wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94 ms with Pro Gaming mode turned on.

The charging case is IPX4 water resistance rated, and the earbuds are IP55 certified allowing users to enjoy music with great sweat and dust resistance during the most intense workouts. The OnePlus Buds Pro is also enabled with Zen mode that lets users choose from a list of white noise to reduce stress during activities like yoga or meditation, or even while trying to sleep.



The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in two classic colours – Matte Black and Glossy White.

