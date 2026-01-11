Menu
Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad for NZ series

Jurel, who has been in stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has joined the squad for the series beginning here on Sunday.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 05:29 IST
Published 11 January 2026, 05:29 IST
