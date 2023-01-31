OnePlus working two foldable phones

Though more than a handful of smartphone brands have showcased their foldable phones, only Samsung has been the only company to bring commercial working models sold in the market.

Most other phones are stuck at the concept level and some are limited to China. Now, OnePlus, which has grown into a big player in the premium phone business, is reportedly working on two foldable handsets.

Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma has stumbled on two OnePlus phone names- OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip- on China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). As the name indicates, it is the Chinese equivalent of the USTPO (US Trademark and Patent Office) department, which trademarks the product names ahead of launch.

The names suggest that OnePlus V Fold and V Flip will be similar to Samsung’s full-fledge wide-screen foldable phone- Galaxy Z Fold and the compact foldable model Galaxy Z Flip series, respectively.

Also, the discovery of the OnePlus V Fold and V Flip on the CNIPA indicates that they are tested and almost ready to enter the production stage before the formal launch.

The arrival of OnePlus foldable phones will definitely be beneficial for global smartphone customers, as said earlier, only Samsung dominates in this segment. And, truth be told, the design and functionality have remained the same, with only an increment in internal hardware in terms of camera, processor and battery life.

With the V Fold and V Flip series, OnePlus will increase the competitiveness among brands and lead to better innovations in design in the coming years.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: Refined and better

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.