Prime Day 2022 preview: Echo smart speakers, IoT devices to get massive discounts

With just a few days left before the Prime Day (July 23-24) sale, Amazon has given a glimpse of some of the most lucrative deals on smart devices.

Amazon is offering special combo deals on Echo smart speakers with compatible IoT (Internet-of-Things), smart TVs, and other home appliances.

To start with, Echo smart speakers and smart displays will be available with up to 55 per cent discount this weekend. Amazon's best-selling device-- Echo Dot (4th Gen) will be up for sale for Rs 2,249, less than half its launch price.

Consumers who plan to buy Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Wipro smart bulb, can get them for just Rs 2,299 (flat 65 per cent off).

Amazon is also offering Echo Buds (with wired charging case) for Rs 5,499 (54 per cent off)

Prospective buyers can grab Amazon Smart Plug for just Rs 399 (80 per cent off), when purchased with any of the Echo smart speaker versions.



Amazon promises to offer up to 55 per cent discount on Echo smart speakers and IoT devices



And, consumers can claim cashback on buying Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Black) with a Smart TV with Fire TV built-in. Buyers are also entitled to get an instant discount if they go for a combo deal on Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Black) with a Smart TV or an Air Conditioner.

Amazon is also promising big discounts on popular branded handsets including Apple iPhone 13 series, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11 series, and more during the two-day sale.

Add to that, Amazon is offering special discounts on Echo-branded smart devices for customers, who make purchases using just voice commands on Alexa-enabled devices.

Consumers can explore Prime Day deals by just asking Alexa on Echo devices, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Amazon shopping app (Android only).

Just ask, 'Alexa, what is Prime Day?'. Android users can explore Prime Day deals and new launches on the Amazon shopping app by tapping the mic icon on the top right and saying 'Alexa, take me to Prime Day offers' and 'Alexa, go to Prime launches page.'

