Realme 9i: First impression

Realme on Tuesday (January 18) launched the new smartphone Realme 9i series in India.

Realme 9i comes in two variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,999, and Rs 15,999, respetively.

DH has received the review unit and here are our initial thoughts on the new Realme 9i.

Design and display

The new phone’s design language is very refreshing and visually appealing compared to its predecessor. It features a glossy shell and our’s Prism Blue model looks gorgeous in the sunlight and has a smooth surface. Also, the curved rectangular camera module looks similar to the GT Neo 2 series.

Furthermore, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button. So far, it has been able to work without any issues.

The weight though is a bit heavy and we can understand, as the device comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery inside.



On the front, it flaunts a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen and can offer peak brightness of up to 480 nits.

Also, it is one of the most affordable phones to support a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. With this, the phone will be able to deliver better web browsing and multimedia viewing experience. I spent a few hours with the phone and the screen was bright enough to view contents under the direct sunlight and I need to see, how the eye comfort mode works at night to read content on the screen.

Photography hardware



On the back, it houses a triple-camera module— main 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) backed by 2MP(f/2.4) B&W portrait camera and 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro with LED flash. Also, it features a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper on the front for selfies.



In the afternoon sunlight, Realme 9i has been able to take good photos. The colours look natural and the camera has captured a lot of details of the subject. But, I am very keen to choke how the camera fares in the night mode. Be sure to come back for the full review next week.



Processor configuration

The new Realme 9i features a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by 4GB/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1) storage. It also supports expandable memory up to 1TB.

The device has worked smoothly and I did not notice any pressing issue while operating the camera and switching between multiple apps. But, need time to assess how it performs while playing games.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and it is said the device can last more than a day under normal usage. But, we need to test if it can really live up to the hype. Also, the company is offering a 33W dart charger. It is capable of charging the phone from zero to 100 per cent under 70 minutes.

