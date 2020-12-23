Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Wednesday (December 23) launched the new line of smart wearables Watch S, S Pro, and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India.

The new Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro are said to be the company's smartwatches with a round dial. Both the variants flaunt a trendy design with colourful displays and come with Auto Brightness Screen.

The standard Watch S features a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen, and its body is made of 6063 aluminum alloy for durability.

It can track up to 16 kinds of sports Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, and Stationary Bike among others and has a comprehensive set of health functions such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring. The watch comes with a 390mAh large battery which can last up to 15 days. It costs Rs 4,999.

"The Realme Watch S will also have a Master Edition which is designed in collaboration with a famous Korean pop cultural artist Grafflex to bring his signature design elements to the Watch S, the smartwatch features two special designs - one in black & white, and the other more bold and colorful," the company said.

It is made of high-end Liquid silicone and the watch straps will be available in four colors - black, blue, orange, and green. Additionally, the watch straps will be available in Vegan Leather in the colors Black, Brown, Blue, and Green. It costs Rs 5,999.

On the other hand, Realme Watch S Pro sports a 1.39-inch large AMOLED touch screen and is encased with a SUL316L stainless steel enclosure. The watch supports up to 15 kinds of sports mode invented Always-On Display enabling users to get the time information anytime, anywhere. It also has a new swimming mode to record your swimming sports data in real-time.

It is powered by a 420mAh large battery embedded within the body, the battery life can last up to 14 days. The Realme Watch S Pro also supports dual-satellite location and comes in high-end Liquid silicone, durable, light, and skin-friendly, ideal for daily use. The silicon straps are available in 4 colours - black, blue, orange, and green - whereas the Vegan leather strap will be available in Brown, Black, Blue, Green. It costs Rs 9,999.

Both the devices come with an ambient light sensor and the screen can adjust brightness between five levels of brightness.

They come equipped with health tracking features including a real-time heart rate reader and blood oxygen saturation level monitor and notify the user in case of unusual activity.

The Watch S series can receive almost all app notifications. It can be seamlessly paired with Realme smartphones and support the display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages.

The Watch S series features 100+ stylish watch faces and features various sports modes to help the user maintain the record of the activity.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The new Realme Buds series was specially crafted by the company's best experts at Design Studio in collaboration with renowned French designer, José Lévy.

It boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35db and has 94ms super-low latency in gaming mode. It promises to offer up to 25 hours of total playback and 20 hours with ANC.



Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition. Credit: Realme India



It also comes with a 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic noise cancellation for a call with ENC noise canceling algorithm, instant auto-connect & Google fast pair. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be available in the New Wave Silver colour for Rs 4,999.

All the newly launched devices will be available on Realme e-store and Flipkart.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.