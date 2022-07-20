Redmi K50i 5G, Buds 3 Lite launched in India

Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi on Wednesday (July 20) unveiled the much-awaited K50i 5G series mid-range phone along with the Redmi Buds 3 Lite in India.

The new K50i 5G succeeds the company's most popular K20 series. It comes with several upgrades in pretty much every aspect and costs less than the predecessor's launch price.

Redmi K50i sports a 6.6-inch full HD+(2460 x 1080p) LCD screen, supports variable refresh rate (30-144Hz), DC dimming, 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 650 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR sensor, and dual-SIM slots. The device comes with an IP53 rating, meaning it can sustain accidental water splashing.

Under the hood, it comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13, 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support. It can fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent capacity within 46 minutes.

It comes with triple camera module-- main 64MP (with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 1/1.72-inch sensor, f/1.89) + 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view (f/2.2)+ 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) camera.

The Redmi K50i supports 12 5G bands-- n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78, and the company also claimed that it has collaborated with Reliance Jio to test the 5G speed. The device was able to offer a lag-free online gaming experience and buffer-free streaming of 8K videos.



Redmi K50i 5G series. Credit: Redmi India



The Redmi K50i comes in four colours-- phantom blue, quicksilver, and stealth black. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively on Amazon, Xiaomi store, and Mi Home from July 23 onwards.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite features an ergonomic and compact design. Also, it is light and weighs just 35g.



The new Redmi Buds 3 Lite. Credit: Redmi India



The Buds 3 Lite is said to be the Redmi's first double-tiered silicone earbuds and they promise to offer a snug yet secure, and comfortable fit. It comes with IP54 dust and water resistant rating.

Inside, it comes with a 6mm dynamic driver tuned by the Xiaomi Sound Lab to offer the best-in-class audio quality.

It also comes with Advanced Bluetooth 5.2, and environmental noise cancellation (ENC), ensuring stable and fast connectivity, and offer a clear calling experience.

When fully charged, Redmi Buds 3 Lite can deliver up to five hours of listening time, and with the case, can serve up to 18 hours of audio. Both buds and cases have LED indicators on them to let users know of connectivity and battery status. It also fast charging; just ten minutes can yield up to 100 minutes of music playback.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite costs Rs 1,999 on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon.

