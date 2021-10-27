Samsung brings UPI QR code scanner to quick panel, native camera app

Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce the e-wallet app Samsung Pay that allowed users to link their credit/debit card to enable cash-less payment transactions at business enterprises in India.

In 2017, the company rolled out an update to Samsung Pay to support Unified Payment Interface (UPI). This enabled users to make easier cash transfer on multiple digital wallets and bank accounts.

Now, Samsung is further enhancing user experience by integrating the UPI QR code scanner with the native camera app and also bringing short-cut on Quick Panel for faster cash-less payment.



UPI QR Scanner on camera app. Credit: Samsung



Here's how to make payment using a camera:

Step 1: Open the camera and scan the UPI QR

Step 2: Select the option to pay with Samsung Pay or Samsung Pay Mini

Step 3: Complete the payment by entering the amount & UPI PIN

It should be noted that Samsung is rolling out FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) in phases and will take some time to reach all the devices.



QR scanner on Quick Panel. Credit: Samsung



List of Samsung phones that support QR code scanner with native camera app:

Galaxy A22, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A72, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F62, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20FE 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In a related development, Samsung has released a new update with Indian folk and tribal art painting collection to 'The Frame' series smart television models.

One of the USP of Samsung The Frame series is that when the users are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, the television displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film, or canvas.

"Samsung has tied up with Floating Canvas Company to revive appreciation of various Indian art forms. This new collection, which is part of a growing library of over 1,400 pieces, covers art forms from across the Indian sub-continent reflecting the rich heritage of Indian artisans," the company said.



Samsung brings local Indian folk and tribal art to the art store of its lifestyle TV The Frame. Credit: Samsung



Folk and tribal art collection include Kalighat paintings from Bengal; Cheriyal Scroll paintings of Telangana; Madhubani paintings from Bihar; Patachitra paintings of Odisha and Bengal; Bhil art works from Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan; Baiga art works from Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh; Warli paintings of Maharashtra; Kerala mural paintings; Phad paintings from Rajasthan; Gond art works from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, and Odisha.

Samsung users can avail free three-month complimentary subscription to the art store.

