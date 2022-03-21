Samsung launches Galaxy A53 5G with quad-camera in India

Its been barely a week since Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy A53, A33, A73 series phones. Now, the company is introducing the Galaxy A53 5G in India.

The Galaxy A53 flaunts a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) super AMOLED Infinity-O screen design, supports 120Hz display refresh rate. Also, it comes with the IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1 meter (around 3.2 feet) for close to 30 minutes. The device's display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Samsung's new phone also supports in-display optical fingerprint sensors and dual SIM slots.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy A53 5G comes packed with Exynos 1280 octa-core, Android 12-based One UI 4.1 OS ( four years of Android updates & five years of security software support), 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + ultra-wide 12 MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor+ 5MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back. And, a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video chatting.



The new Galaxy A53 5G series. Credit: Samsung



Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in four colours-- black, peach, light blue, and white. The company is offering the device in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 34,499 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

As a special offer, customers pre-booking (between March 21 and 31) Galaxy A53 5G will be eligible for a bank cashback worth Rs 3,000 or Samsung Finance+ cashback worth Rs 2,000. Shipment of pre-booked devices will start from March 25 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs competition

The new Galaxy A53 5G will be up against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G (review), OnePlus 9RT, and Realme GT Neo 2(review), among others.

