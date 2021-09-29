Samsung launches Galaxy F42 5G with MediaTek SoC in India

Samsung, earlier in the week, launched M52 5G in India. Now, it has launched an affordable 5G phone Galaxy F42.

Samsung Galaxy F42 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) Infinity-V LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple tray slot ( nano-SIM-1+ nano SIM-2 + microSD).

Under-the-hood, it houses 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger in-box.

The Galaxy F42 boasts a triple-camera module-- primary 64MP (f/1.8) with a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It also comes with an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy F42 in two colours--Matte Black and Matte Blue. It will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.



Galaxy F42 5G. Credit: Samsung



As part of the launch offer, they can be purchased for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which by the way is scheduled to kick off on October 3 and conclude on October 10.

Must read | Samsung launches Galaxy M52 5G with triple camera in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.