Significant backend server changes behind Twitter outage, says Elon Musk

As Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, Elon Musk on Thursday said the outage was because of backend changes to make the micro-blogging platform faster.
Twitter was down for millions of users in the US, India and other countries, with some facing problems signing in or accessing their accounts. For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.
Musk said that "significant backend server architecture changes" have been rolled out. "Twitter should feel faster," he said in a tweet. A user responded: "Literally everyone on my feed says the site feels broken."
"Twitter is broken on the web, won't let people log in," another posted. The platform showed error messages to several users, "Something went wrong, but don't fret -- it's not your fault. Let's try again."
According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, around 10,000 reports noted for Twitter across the US. Earlier this month, Twitter came back to life after suffering a brief outage globally, including in India, as Elon Musk said "Twitter is speeding up".
The outage had hit both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version. The microblogging platform was down for several hours in November too as Musk took over.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics
Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy