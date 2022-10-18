Tips on how to prevent your WhatsApp account getting banned

In 2021, the Government passed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandates social media companies and other intermediary internet-based companies to set up in-house grievance panels to look into complaints of fake news and stalking on their platforms.

However, the government received a lot of complaints that the grievance official not responding properly to the users. In June this year, it amended the IT (IGDMEC) Rules 2021 and made the companies accountable for complaints and have to comply or face sanctions.

Over the last few months, WhatsApp and others have become stringent with complaints against users who violate company policies.

In August, a Meta-owned company took down more than 23 lakh accounts on WhatsApp in India the month of August alone. It should be noted that WhatsApp is always looking for suspicious activities and if found guilty, the account will be banned without complaints.

It took down 10.08 lakh (among 23 lakh) accounts that were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The rest were removed based on complaints from the government and users.



WhatsApp offers tips on how to prevent users from getting banned. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO



Now, WhatsApp has come up with a list of dos and don't to ensure the privacy and safety of messenger app users. Also, it has a warning for those who misuse WhatsApp to hurt others or spread hate or misinformation.

1) Think twice before forwarding any news byte or message to an individual or a group. Always ensure, the information you are sharing is genuine and also do not hurt the religious sentiment of a member of the group or a private individual

2) Avoid automated or bulk messaging on WhatsApp to send thousands of ad-like multimedia content to private individuals. For marketing, there is a separate business app and ensure you adhere to the terms of the service

3) Avoid over-using broadcast lists as some people who have added you to their contact may not like such messages and may report them to WhatsApp, if any policy is found to be violated, you will be liable to get suspended from using the messenger app

4) Always ask permission from the acquaintance or any contacts before adding them to a group

5) Though it is advised not to share any private sensitive multimedia content on any platform, there are couples who exchange such stuff on messenger apps. And, when a relationship goes sour, the jilted lover will try to blackmail.

Also, there are some perverts who get the contact details of the victim and share photos of their private parts. These acts are totally unacceptable and are against the law in all countries. You will be liable for a permanent ban, there is the possibility of imprisonment and a fine too. In India, if you can't pay a fine, you will have to serve more time behind the bars.

Always respect the boundaries of a friend or an acquaintance before sharing private photos.

6) It goes without saying, users should adhere to WhatsApp's terms of services policy

However, due to a misunderstanding somebody annoyed by messages reports it to WhatsApp, and the latter bans you from the messenger app, there is a way to revoke it.

Step 1: Contact WhatsApp (here) or tap request a review in the app, WhatsApp will look into your case and get back to you as soon as they complete the review.

Step 2: When a user requests a review in the app, he/she will be prompted to enter a 6-digit registration code sent to the phone via SMS.

Step 3: Once the user enters the code, he/she be able to submit a request for a review and add details to support the case.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.