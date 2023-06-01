Top smartphones launching in India in June 2023

In May, we saw the launch of Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Nokia C32, Samsung Galaxy A14, and iQOO Z7s, among others.

Now, top brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Realme, and more have lined up brand-new phones this month.

Here are the most anticipated phones expected to be launched in June 2023:

Motorola Razr (2023)

Motorola is slated to unveil the new Razr flip phone on June 1. It is said to come with a familiar compact form factor, which will look like a normal phone when unfurled, and folds vertically inwards. However, the cover display will be much bigger, around a 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED screen compared to the predecessor.

When fully opened, the device will feature a 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED screen. It is said to come with a dual-camera module-- 12MP + 12MP with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera for selfies, and a 3,800mAh battery capacity with 33W fast charging capability.

There are also speculations that Motorola may also showcase the Lite version, which will look similar to the predecessor, but come with upgraded internal hardware. The top-end is likely to be called Motorola Razr Ultra and the regular model will be called as Motorola Razr Lite.

Realme 11 Pro series

It is said to come with a stylish leather-like texture on the back. Inside, it will house MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and feature a 200MP primary camera. Also,

it is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and support super fast 100W charging capability.

The company will also be bringing standard Realme 11 Pro, but will minor differences in terms of internal hardware. Both are slated to launch on June 8.

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey

It is confirmed to launch on June 6. It is said to boast a smooth stone-like texture on the back.

The rear panel is made of 3D microcrystalline rock and each one is hand-picked and crafted with difficult but precise technology.

So, each limited edition Marble Odyssey model will have a different texture like a unique fingerprint impression, and no two phone models will look alike.

The rest of the features of the phone will be the same as the original OnePlus 11 5G.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

It is expected to launch in late June. It is said to be the successor of the iQOO Neo 7. The new phone will come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it is expected to come with 12GB RAM, 2566GB storage, Android 13-based Funtouch OS, a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability, a big 50MP primary camera on the back, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Oppo F23 Pro

It is said to launch in June and come with a 6.72-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be available in two colours black and blue.

Inside, it is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, boast triple-camera module- main 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.

