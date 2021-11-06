Twitter temporarily disables its 'trends' section in Ethiopia

Social network Twitter Inc has temporarily disabled its Trends section in Africa's conflict-hit nation of Ethiopia over threats of physical harm, the company said on Friday, and was monitoring the situation.
"Inciting violence or dehumanising people is against our rules... Given the imminent threat of physical harm, we've also temporarily disabled Trends in Ethiopia," it said.
