Twitter temporarily disables its 'trends' section in Ethiopia

Twitter temporarily disables 'trends' in Ethiopia

Reuters
  • Nov 06 2021, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 10:15 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Social network Twitter Inc has temporarily disabled its Trends section in Africa's conflict-hit nation of Ethiopia over threats of physical harm, the company said on Friday, and was monitoring the situation.

"Inciting violence or dehumanising people is against our rules... Given the imminent threat of physical harm, we've also temporarily disabled Trends in Ethiopia," it said.

Twitter
Technology
Business News
Ethiopia

