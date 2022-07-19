WhatsApp to bring disappearing messages feature for older chats

WhatsApp earlier this year, introduced the long-duration timer options of up to 90 days for the disappearing messages feature. Now, it is planning to improve the private chatting experience on the messenger apps.

In the recently released WhatsApp Android beta app v2.22.16.8, the company has added a shortcut to include old chats to disappear after a pre-set time.

Currently, only the new messages can be sent within pre-set time, and then, they disappear after the expiry of the specified time frame. Now, with the upcoming update, users can apply the same timer to existing chats of their choice.

WABetaInfo has shared the screen-grab of the new updated disappearing feature on WhatsApp Android Beta. The app offers a shortcut with a note at the bottom that reads-- This (options- 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, and off) does not affect your existing chats. Apply this message timer to existing chats by selecting them.



In the coming update, a timer can be set for older chats. Credit: WABetaInfo



People have to go an extra step to mark the older chats to be deleted in a particular time frame. This way, users will be able to save important chats and files shared and delete unwanted messages.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing the stealth mode on the messenger app. This feature will ensure people won't know the user's online active status and avoid messaging or calling them.

