WhatsApp to bring support for Meta Quest VR headsets

After introducing the multi-device link feature, WhatsApp is planning to offer Virtual Reality (VR) experience on Meta's Quest series VR headset in the near future.

In the latest WhatsApp Android beta 2.23.13.6, the company has offered the Meta Quest option in the multi-device link feature, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

There is no word how the new experience will be but, it is widely reported that people will be able to link existing Quest VR headsets similar to how users can connect with phones, computers, and tablets. And, Quest device owners will be able to view message notifications without any need to use any hand gestures. It will be similar to how compatible Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses can read out messages and also be able to send end-to-end encrypted messages with less effort.



WhatsApp to get Meta Quest Headset support. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a big development, as Mark Zuckerberg's plan to popularise VR world metaverse and related Quest series hardware, will find more use cases in the near future and also, be able to pitch them as an affordable alternative to Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

In a related development, WhatsApp has announced a new channel feature.

Similar to Telegram, channels on WhatsApp will help individuals and media companies reach wider audiences faster than before. And, users can follow channels that match their interests.

For now, it is limited to a few countries including Brazil, and is expected to reach more countries in the coming weeks.

