Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: First impression

Xiaomi earlier in the week unveiled the new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE (New Edition) 5G series in India.

It will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

DH has received the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G review unit. I spent a few hours with the new handset and here are my initial thoughts on it.

Design and display

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G carries forward the premium 11 series' 'Evol' design language. It features a smooth glossy finish on the back, but the super-slim body is unique to the 'Lite' model.

It measures just 6.81 mm thickness and weighs 158g. It feels very light in the hands, but it exudes a premium hand feel. It has sturdy metal rails around the edge and its light colour blends beautifully with the shell. Particularly, the Tuscany Coral looks fantastic in the sunlight.

On the front, it sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, offers a peak brightness of 800nits, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+. The screen is bright and so far, I did not face any issue reading content. It has to be noted, the device offers reading mode and also sunlight mode, to enhance the reading experience under different lighting conditions.



Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield in addition to the IPXX water-splash resistant rating.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster along with hybrid card slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).



Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography hardware

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G houses a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor + 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro macro camera with Contrast AF (3cm-7cm) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 20MP (f/2.4) camera. They can take up to 4K resolution videos too.



Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes pretty good photos in the natural sunlight and close-up shots too, have come off really nice. But, needs to be tested how the device fares in the night condition.



Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it offers more than 50 Director Modes such as Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, and more in addition to vlogging styles, all natively available in the camera app. Users need not even try to look for third-party apps on Google Play. It offers a complete package and am very keen to check them out during the detailed review.

Processor configuration

Inside, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes packed with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor, Adreno 642L GPU, backed by liquid cool technology. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS (three major OS update + 4 years of security support) with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable memory up to 512GB) and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W charger in-box.

Xiaomi's new phone supports 12 5G bands-- SA/NSA: n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78. There are barely a handful of phones in the market that support so many 5G bands.

The phone has performed well in terms of opening apps, operating cameras, and watching videos online. But, the device needs to be tested on how it fares while playing graphics-rich games.

Do come back for the full review, which will be ppublished in a week.

Dear readers, if you have any queries on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, do let us know in the comments section below. We will answer them in the full review.

