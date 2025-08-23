<p>Udupi: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">Dr G Parameshwara</a> on Saturday confirmed the arrest of complainant witness (“Mask Man") and stated that the accused is currently in police custody. However, he refrained from sharing further details, citing the ongoing investigation.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, the minister said, “The arrest has indeed taken place and the accused is under police custody. Since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the case, I cannot disclose any information at this stage. The investigation is in progress, and the officials are continuing their work.”</p><p>Parameshwara added that he would seek additional details from the SIT but emphasised that no information can be revealed until the probe is completed. </p><p>“We will find out the network behind him. However, I cannot say when the SIT investigation will complete,” he stated.</p>.Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case: Complainant arrested by SIT.<p>He also confirmed that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mother-wants-sit-to-probe-sowjanyas-murder-case-3643041">Sujata Bhat </a>case is under investigation and said that revealing any information prematurely could hinder the SIT’s efforts. </p><p>“Different statements may emerge, including allegations from the BJP, but the investigation cannot proceed based solely on such claims. We have to wait for the SIT’s final report,” the minister clarified.</p><p>Regarding legal proceedings, Parameshwara mentioned that a stay order obtained by certain parties is currently in effect. </p><p>“Once the stay order is vacated, action can be taken. As for the specific legal sections under which the arrest was made, only the SIT has that information,” he explained.</p><p>“The investigation was initiated based on complaints and statements received. At this stage, the only confirmation I can provide is that the arrest has been made,” he added. </p><p>He pointed out that Sujatha Bhat will be interrogated and action will be taken accordingly.</p>