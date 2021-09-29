Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with triple camera launched in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi on Wednesday (September 29) unveiled the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE (New Edition) 5G along with a new beard trimmer in India.

The new smartphone is the first Xiaomi device to come without the 'Mi' prefix in the country. In a bid to consolidate the brand's presence in the premium segment.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G features a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, offers a peak brightness of 800nits, support Dolby Vision, HDR10+. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield in addition to the IPXX water-splash resistant rating. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster along with hybrid card slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).



Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G series. Credit: Xiaomi



Under-the-hood, it houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor, Adreno 642L GPU, backed by liquid cool technology. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS (three major OS update + 4 years of security support) with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable memory up to 512GB) and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W charger in-box.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor + 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro macro camera with Contrast AF (3cm-7cm) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 20MP (f/2.4) camera.

Xiaomi's new phone supports 12 5G bands-- SA/NSA: n1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes in four colours-- Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black. It will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

The company is offering special discounts to customers with partner bank cards. They can purchase the newly launched device at an additional cashback worth Rs 2, 000, coupled with a special Diwali offer of Rs 1,500, which brings the cost of the base model ( with 6GB RAM) to Rs 23,499 (against MRP: Rs 26,999) and the top-end (with 8GB RAM) model to Rs 25,499 (against MRP: Rs 28,999).

Must read | Xiaomi drops 'Mi' logo on premium products in India

On the other hand, Xiaomi's new Beard Trimmer 2 comes with new upgrades over the predecessor. It features a LED display for battery life indication, replacing the standard LED indicator to know before you run out of charge.



Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2. Credit; Xiaomi India



It comes with the Universal Type-C charging that allows users to quickly charge the trimmer from a laptop and even a power bank. It comes equipped with self-sharpening stainless steel blades with 40 length settings and 0.5 mm precision, ensuring accurate and perfectly even cuts. It also comes with a full washable body protected by IPX7 rating making it water-resistant and safe for use in all conditions. It costs Rs 1,999 starting on Mi.com and Amazon. It will also be available across our Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and all Retail outlets from October 3 onwards. Customers can get this at a special offer price of Rs 1,799 during the upcoming sale season of Diwali With Mi.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.