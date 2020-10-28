Twitter says outage in Asia resolved

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that services were restored after an internal network issue caused a brief outage for some users in Asian countries.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed that there were nearly 3,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the micro-blogging site at its peak but that figure dropped quickly to about 100 reports.

The social network did not disclose further details on the outage.

Most of the reports on Downdetector came from countries like India, Malaysia and Thailand.

