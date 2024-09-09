UAE's Adnoc to supply LNG to IOC for 15 years

Separately, state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd signed a deal with Adnoc Gas to buy 0.5 million tonne of LNG annually for 10 years starting 2026.

The latest LNG supply deal was signed during the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to India.

Long-term LNG contracts play an important role in balancing out the inherent volatility of the spot LNG market and thus make it an affordable and reliable LNG supply.

Adnoc Gas is the national oil and gas company of the Abu Dhabi government and is the oldest supplier of natural gas from the Middle East.

Adnoc also signed an agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPRL) for exploring the UAE firm's participation in additional opportunities for crude storage in India and the renewal of their storage and management agreement on mutually acceptable terms and conditions.

This MoU builds on Adnoc's existing involvement in crude storage at the Mangalore Cavern of ISPRL since 2018.

Also signed was a production concession agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat - a joint venture of IOC and Bharat Petro resources Ltd, and Adnoc.

The consortium holds a 100 per cent stake to explore and appraise oil and gas reserves in the 6,162-square-kilometer block around Ruwais, Adnoc's integrated refining and petrochemicals hub in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The pact signed on Monday allows Urja Bharat to bring crude oil to India.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE in a post on X said Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Adnoc Group CEO Sultan Jaber on the sidelines of the visit of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.