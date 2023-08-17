Home
Homebusiness

Unacademy sacks teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates

The sacked teacher started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 17:24 IST



Edtech firm Unacademy has sacked a teacher, identified as Karan Sangwan, who appealed students to vote for educated candidates.

Sangwan has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19.

'From the past few days a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy my several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them I have to also face consequences,' Sangwan said.

In the controversial video mentioned by Sangwan, he appealed to students to vote for educated candidates next time.

The former teacher at the edtech firm shared with his students that his job has been terminated.

Unacademy did not comment on the queries in this regard.

(Published 17 August 2023, 17:24 IST)
