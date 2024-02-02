An inclusive budget, but more awaited in the full July budget 

As expected, no structural changes were proposed to the tax law. It has been proposed to extend by one year the tax benefits provided to sovereign wealth funds and pension funds on their dividends, interest, and capital gains from investment in infrastructure. Similar extensions have been given for the three-year holiday for start-ups and allowing one more year for aircraft and leasing companies to set up units in GIFT City. Banks have also been given another year to set up an investment division in GIFT City for availing full capital gains tax exemption from investment in non-equity securities either directly or through a Cat 3 AIF.