Budget 2024: What is Blue Economy?

The Interim Budget 2024-25 has put considerable importance on 'Blue Economy' which refers to the economic endeavours linked to oceans and seas.

Allocation for 'Blue Revolution' has increased from Rs 2,025 crore in fiscal year 2023-24 to Rs 2,352 crore for current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana will be stepped up to enhance aquaculture productivity, double exports and generate more employment opportunities.

"For promoting climate resilient activities for Blue Economy 2.0, a scheme for restoration and adaptation measures, and coastal aquaculture and mariculture with integrated and multi-sectoral approach will be launched," Sitharaman said in her Interim Budget speech.