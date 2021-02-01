BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Infrastructure, health sector have been given a big place in Budget, says FM Sitharaman Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
'FDI cap hike in insurance to have long-lasting impact'

Budget 2021 | FDI cap hike in insurance to have long-lasting impact, says Bexley Advisors MD

We must demonstrate that capital flowing to India is put to good use, can grow and is recoverable, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:13 ist
Credit: LinkedIn Photo/@sinhautk

By Utkarsh Sinha,

India is in the fortunate position of being projected to be in a V-Shaped recovery post-Covid. Combine that with the fact that it is one of the few large economies projected to grow in the next few years, presents a phenomenal opportunity for capital gains, FII and FDI.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

Budget announcements that ease the flow of capital to India and the repatriation of gains would be very helpful. It is also critical that India sends a strong signal to the world that it represents a stable and predictable tax regime, with no retroactive taxations and punitive cess on gains, that can be a strong disincentive for investments.

We must demonstrate that capital flowing to India is put to good use, can grow and is recoverable.

 

Provisions against the Cairn and Vodafone rulings will send a positive signal to institutions looking to deploy capital in India

The hike in FDI cap in insurance from 49% to 74% is an initiative that will have a long-lasting impact in broadening insurance coverage in India, while also deepening the penetration of capital markets.

Since insurance companies also serve as LPs to several private equity and VC firms, we can also expect a positive impact on the levels of private investments down the road.

(The author is Managing Director at Bexley Advisors)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
budget session
Economy

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 