FM unveils Rs 64,180-crore Atmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana

Budget 2021 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 64,180-crore Atmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana

This scheme would be in addition to the National Health Mission

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:37 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the PM Atmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

Commenting on the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Sitharaman said that it wasn't a new idea. "Ancient India was largely self-reliant," she said.

Sitharaman also dedicated Rs 35,000 crore to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Finance Minister, during her budget speech, also lauded India's fight and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"India has one of the lowest death rates and one of the lowest active Covid-19 cases globally," she said.

 

