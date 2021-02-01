'Tax-efficient infra bonds will boost capital markets'

Budget 2021: Tax-efficient zero-coupon bonds for infra will boost capital markets, says BSE CEO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 20:03 ist

By Ashishkumar Chauhan

Overall, the Budget is big on large picture and vision despite the calamitous period we have witnessed the last financial year. I would give it 9.5/10. The markets were buoyant reacting to the budget proposals as no new taxes and levies have been imposed. The rationalisation of tax structures for FPIs, NRIs, InvITS and REITs will also help attract more funds for capital formation in India. A consolidated Securities Market Act, Domestic Gold Exchange regulator, LIC IPO, other PSU disinvestments by showing a clear cut forward path has given a tremendous boost and strengthened the markets infrastructure framework for capital formation. Tax-efficient zero-coupon bonds for infra financing will bring in significant flows and enhance the role of the capital markets in nation-building.

(The author is MD & CEO, BSE)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bombay Stock Exchange
Stock Markets
Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 