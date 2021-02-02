Budget 2021 | We see enormous growth in creating jobs in fintech: MoneyTap CEO

By Bala Parthasarathy,

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021 in the Parliament today. Since we have seen that India is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world, we have no doubt that the government’s support in creating and promoting a world-class fintech hub at GIFT City will draw everyone’s attention, and can soon become the cradle of developing fintech companies.

We do see enormous growth not only in that region but also in creating jobs, drawing more people to work in fintech. The exposure can bring in more innovation, technical know-how, help companies thrive in a joint collaboration set up, attract many incubators, investors, accelerators, and help in creating an ecosystem for growth.

Regarding the Government’s Rs. 1500 crore influx to support digital payments, we all know that the Digital India program is a flagship program by the Government of India. MoneyTap has also mirrored this goal in its aim to make more Indians digitally empowered, be able to use financial apps in better ways, improve knowledge and create apps that are easy to use, flexible, and can make people’s lives more secure. So, we are hopeful that any influx like this will help people get more convenience and accessibility to financial payments online.

(The author is the Chief Executive Officer of MoneyTap)