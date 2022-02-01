Budget 2022: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 today at 11 am. All eyes are on the big announcements as the country fights the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year too, Sitharaman will present a paperless Budget.

The Budget Session of Parliament kickstarted on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses. After the address, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament, which examined the performance of each and every sector of the economy and their possible solutions. The Survey pegged the economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5 per cent and GDP expansion at 9.2 per cent for 2021-22.

When and where to watch the Union Budget 2022?

You can watch the presentation of the Union budget on February 1 at 11 am live on Lok Sabha TV. You can also tune in to the event on various news outlets and social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

The benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- have broadly reacted negatively to the Budget presentations since 2009. Last year, however, the markets cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

