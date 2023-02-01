Budget 2023: Read Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech here

The FM, in her one-hour twenty-six-minute speech, said that the economy is expected to grow 7 per cent this fiscal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:08 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023, where she announced that the country's economy is on the right track despite challenges. The FM, in her one-hour twenty-six-minute speech, also said that the economy is expected to grow 7 per cent this fiscal.

Lacking the poems and frills of last year's speech, this year, major shakeups came to tax reforms and there were announcements about how India can achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. Sitharaman's speech was also not without its moments of light-heartedness, as the Finance Minister made a gaffe, saying 'old political vehicles' should be replaced, wherein she meant to say 'old polluting vehicles'. 

Here's the full text of Sitharaman's speech for Budget 2023. 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2023
Business News

