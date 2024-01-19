Budget 2024 | How markets reacted to previous Union Budgets?

In the past, the Union Budget has evoked diverse market reactions, ranging from highly positive to negative. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her sixth Union Budget, which is an interim one this time, there are diverse market expectations surrounding it. Let's examine how the markets responded to the previous few budgets.

Budget 2023

During the Budget day last year, the BSE Sensex experienced a significant increase of over 1,100 points, reaching a peak of 60,773.44. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 surpassed the 17,970-mark. However, shortly after Sitharaman concluded her speech, the indices began to decline rapidly, dropping by nearly 1 per cent.

Budget 2022

The finance minister presented the Budget on 1 February. The Nifty closed the Budget day session with a 1.4 per cent increase. However, the sentiment turned negative, resulting in the Nifty witnessing its fourth worst month between 2011 and 2022, with a decline of 4.5 per cent.