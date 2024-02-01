Budget 2024: Modi govt's commitment to meet ‘Net Zero by 2070' explained

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a slew of measures, including financial assistance, to aid India's sustainable development and green push. Here's a look at these green initiatives announced by the Narendra Modi government in the Interim Budget 2024:

1) The government announced financial assistance for converting biomass into Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and phased mandatory blending of CBG with natural gas to be used as fuel for vehicles and domestic supplies.

2) Sitharaman said financial assistance will be provided for procurement of biomass aggregation machinery to support collections.