Budget 2024: No change in tax rates of direct, indirect taxes; tax benefits to startups extended till March 2025

The Interim Budget speech has concluded, and as per expectations, there has been no change in tax rates for direct and indirect taxes.

"I do not propose any change relating to taxation and propose to retain same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes including import duties. However, certain tax benefits to startupts and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds, (also tax exemption on certain income on IFSC units) are expiring on 31 March, 2024. To provide continuity in taxation, I propose to extend the date 31 march 2025," Sitharaman said.