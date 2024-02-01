Budget 2024: What is 'GYAN', what is the Modi government doing for them?

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's 15th Interim Budget.
Sitharaman, in her shortest Budget speech yet, presented 'GYAN' which encompasses the Modi government's four main focus points — 'Garib' (Poor), 'Yuva' (Youth), 'Annadata' (Farmer) and 'Nari' (Women).
Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief of focusing on these four 'castes', Sitharaman highlighted the progress of these four sections.
Lets take a look at the progress of these sections
Garib (Poor)
Sitharaman said that the government has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multi-dimensional poverty.
"When the poor become empowered partners in the development process, the government’s power to assist them also increases manifold", the Finance Minister said.
She also said that the 'Direct Benefit Transfer’ of Rs 34 lakh crore from the government using 'PM-Jan Dhan' accounts has led to savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore for the Government.
Additionally, the government has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors under the 'PM-SVANidhi' scheme.
Yuva (Youth)
The Finance Minister said that 1.4 crore youth have been trained under the Skill India Mission. Additionally, 43 crore loans have been sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana in an effort to foster entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth.
Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, Sitharaman said, "PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are delivering quality teaching, and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals."
Annadata (Farmer)
Highlighting farmers' welfare, Sitharaman said that direct financial assistance to 11.8 crore farmers under 'PM-KISAN' scheme has been provided.
Additionally, under the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana', crop insurance has been provided to 4 crore farmers.
Speaking about mandi trading, the Finance Minister said that the integration of 1,361 mandis under e-NAM has been done, which has supported the trading volume worth Rs 3 lakh crore.
Nari (Women)
In an effort to increase and promote women's welfare, 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been disbursed to women entrepreneurs.
Moreover, female enrolment in higher education has increased by 28 per cent in 10 years.
The FM also highlighted that 43 per cent of women have enrolled in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses.
She also stated that 1 crore women have been assisted by 83 lakh Self Help Groups (SHG) to become 'Lakhpati Didis'.
A detailed budget will be introduced by the elected government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.