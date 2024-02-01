Budget 2024: What is 'Kartavya Kaal'; how it is related to 'Amrit Kaal'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (February 1), in her shortest ever budget speech made in the Parliament, used the phrase 'Kartavya Kaal' while highlighting that the Narendra Modi government stands committed to strengthening and expanding the economy with high growth and creating conditions for Indians to realise their aspirations.

While this is not an entirely new term used by the FM Sitharaman, many might recall how the last Budget speech was peppered with mentions of 'Amrit Kaal'.

So, how did India get from 'Amrit Kaal' to 'Kartavya Kaal'?

It was in July 2023 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed 'Amrit Kaal' as 'Kartavya Kaal' to stress on the fact that India's top priority now is on 'kartvya' (duties).