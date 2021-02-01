Budget boosts capital infusion into the SMEs: DBS Bank

Budget boosts capital infusion into the SMEs: DBS Bank

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 20:21 ist

By Surojit Shome

The Union Budget proposals for FY 21-22 outline several landmark proposals on much-needed reforms to funding a strong growth-oriented multi-year program of Capex-led recovery post a black swan event.  It is encouraging to see the FM target policy reforms and boost capital infusion into the infrastructure, SME and start-up sectors recognising them as engines of growth in the post-pandemic revival. The thrust on digital payments, e-resolution of tax-related disputes and the first virtual census also underlines the Government’s focus and continued thrust on digital infrastructure.

(The author is Managing Director and CEO – DBS Bank India)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DBS
Banking
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 