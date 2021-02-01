Budget boosts capital infusion into the SMEs: DBS Bank

By Surojit Shome

The Union Budget proposals for FY 21-22 outline several landmark proposals on much-needed reforms to funding a strong growth-oriented multi-year program of Capex-led recovery post a black swan event. It is encouraging to see the FM target policy reforms and boost capital infusion into the infrastructure, SME and start-up sectors recognising them as engines of growth in the post-pandemic revival. The thrust on digital payments, e-resolution of tax-related disputes and the first virtual census also underlines the Government’s focus and continued thrust on digital infrastructure.

(The author is Managing Director and CEO – DBS Bank India)