'Budget demonstrates India’s confidence,' says ITC Chairman

"The Budget builds on the extraordinary vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to spearhead an era of Amrit Kaal and positions India on the global stage as a shining example of socio-economic transformation. The sharp focus on the welfare of farmers, setting up of integrated aqua parks, support to dairy farmers, together with the far-sighted schemes for agriculture and rural development, housing, women empowerment, youth and marginal segments, will trigger a virtuous cycle of productivity, incomes, consumption, investment and livelihoods," Puri said.

"The resolve of the Government to build world-class digital, physical and social infrastructure, invest in the future by driving path-breaking innovation and fostering entrepreneurship as well as promoting green energy with innovative interventions like rooftop solarisation will shape the India of tomorrow. The continuing impetus to tourism and the effort to build iconic destinations across states will drive growth of this employment intensive service sector. The proposal to increase public expenditure is commendable which together with astute fiscal prudence and stability in taxes, inflation management and direct benefit transfer will lead to better utilisation and targeting of public funds. The incentivisation of reforms in States will further unlock potential of the economy," he further added.