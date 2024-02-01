Budget for world's fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched

Here are the key numbers to watch for in pre-election Budget 2024-25:

Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal ending March 2024 is 5.9 per cent, against 6.4 per cent in the last fiscal. The number for 2024-25 would be in focus as it is widely expected that the government would open its purse strings in an election year.